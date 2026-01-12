Michigan's secondary takes another hit on Monday

The Metcalf brothers have been a package deal since Tevis came to college in 2024. TJ Metcalf signed with Arkansas, and his younger brother, Tevis, opted to head to the Razorbacks, too. Then last cycle, both brothers entered the transfer portal and made their way to Michigan.

They made visits together and ultimately decided to sign with the Wolverines for the 2025 year. TJ was a vital part of the Wolverines' secondary and played the most snaps of any defender. He entered the transfer portal a few days ago, but Tevis didn't -- until Monday.

On Monday, Tevis entered the portal and now both Metcalf brothers are searching for a new home.

Tevis played in two games for the Michigan defense this year. In 17 snaps, he recorded two tackles. The younger Metcalf saw action against both New Mexico and Maryland. While he didn't see much time for Michigan, he did appear in 12 games for Arkansas and two on the defensive side of the ball.

Michigan's secondary is taking a beating

The Wolverines currently have seven defensive backs in the transfer portal. Both Jaden Mangham (Purdue) and Jayden Sanders (Notre Dame) have signed elsewhere. Michigan is still working on retaining a few players, most notably Jordan Young.

While Michigan has taken a beating, the Wolverines did get back their two starters from last year. Both Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry returned under the new coaching staff. Berry initially entered the transfer portal, but came back not too long after. On Sunday, Hill announced he would return for the 2026 campaign.

Michigan is still holding out hope it can land Utah star CB Smith Snowden. The former Ute visited Ann Arbor and all went well, but he has taken a few other visits and is weighing his options. The Wolverines are going to need to find depth pieces in the portal with so many players leaving the program.