Fans can expect a 'fast and physical' Michigan football offense in 2025
Michigan fans will see their beloved Wolverines take the field on Saturday when Michigan hosts New Mexico in a primetime game. It's obvious that Michigan will look like a new team on Saturday. Not only was five-star freshman Bryce Underwood named the starting QB, but Sherrone Moore has a brand new offensive coordinator leading the charge.
Moore let go of Kirk Campbell after one season to bring in North Carolina's coordinator, Chip Lindsey, who helped mold top-five draft pick Drake Maye. With the acquired talent Michigan gained this past offseason, what can Wolverine fans expect?
On 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show on Monday night, Lindsey told John Jansen to expect a fast and physical team.
"Yeah, I mean, I want us to be, you know, true to our DNA," Lindsey said. "I want us to be a physical offense that plays fast and physical, and not necessarily just tempo fast. I mean, just when the ball is snapped, we’re playing fast and physical, and really just trying to make sure we highlight the guys that help us score, right?
"The guys that can make plays, the guys that we need to get the ball to in space, or handing the ball to, or whatever the case may be. But I want people to walk away saying, man, that was a physical football team, a physical offense that creates explosives, and that’s kind of what our goal is. And, you know, we’ve worked really hard at trying to improve in those areas, and it’ll be fun to see it all come to fruition on Saturday."
Last season, Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack and opposing defenses knew they could stack the box against the Wolverines. But with Underwood under center, teams are going to have to respect the talented freshman.
Lindsey was asked if he thought Michigan had the ability to stretch defenses vertically in 2025. The first-year coordinator at Michigan said absolutely -- but it starts with running the football.
"Oh, I do. Yeah, for sure. Everything starts with running the football, for sure," said Lindsey. "I mean, you go back to the national championship season, and if you really study that, the plays they were able to hit down the field were because they could run the football. So, we have to win the line of scrimmage. We have to establish being physical and running the football, and then that’s going to help us open up, and now we’ve got the ability, you know, whether some receivers that we have now, or the quarterback, or whatever it is, to really push the ball down the field when it makes sense.
"And then, I think at quarterback, we have to understand, okay, if it’s there, let’s go light it up. If it’s not, we’re going to check the ball down, or we’re going to make a play with your feet, or whatever the case may be. And really, our focus this week is going to be, let’s play penalty-free, let’s be physical at the line of scrimmage, and let’s take care of the football, and just let things happen naturally. We don’t have to force it. You know, that’s one of the things with Bryce this week really pushing is, hey, just let the game come to you. You don’t have to force the issue when the ability’s there to make a play, do it."
Michigan fans can see the Wolverines in action on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
