NFL Draft: CBS Sports has Carolina Panthers selecting Will Johnson in second round
One of the biggest surprises on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is the fact that Michigan's Will Johnson fell out of the first round. The 6-2, 194 pound cornerback has been viewed as a future top 10 pick from the moment he stepped foot on campus in Ann Arbor. But a string of injuries during the 2024 season, along with reported concerns over a "knee issue," caused Johnson to tumble out of the first round.
With the second and third round set to take place on Friday, CBS Sports thinks that Johnson will be the first player off the board when the draft resumes tonight at 7 pm ET. The belief is that the Carolina Panthers, as part of a trade with the Cleveland Browns, will select Johnson with the No. 34 overall pick.
While Johnson falling out of the first round was certainly a surprise, three other Wolverines who were first round projections heard their names called.
Defensive lineman Mason Graham went No. 5 overall to the Cleveland Browns, tight end Colston Loveland went No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears, and defensive lineman Kenneth Grant went No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins. The Wolverines were the only college program to have two guys selected in the top 10 in this year's draft, and tied a program record with three first round selections.
Outside of Johnson going to the Carolina Panthers, the latest CBS Sports mock draft doesn't have any Wolverines being selected in the next two rounds.
