The Jim Harbaugh effect is real in Los Angeles
One of the hallmarks of a Jim Harbaugh-led football team is physicality on both sides of the football. It's that brand of football that helped turn the Michigan Football program from annual underachiever to a legitimate title contender year in and year out, culminating in a national championship in 2023.
Harbaugh has now taken that formula back to the NFL in pursuit of the one thing he still has left on his coaching checklist: the Lombardi trophy.
While the Chargers offense is starting to hit its stride as of late, it's the defense that has been one of the best in the NFL through nine weeks. By bringing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter along with him from Ann Arbor to Los Angeles, there's no question that Harbaugh has played a massive role in the defensive turnaround for the Chargers.
With the offense improving and the defensive establishing itself as one of the most dominant in the NFL, Harbaugh is already positioning the Chargers as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in his first year back in the league. For those who have followed Harbaugh's coaching career, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Whether it was his time at Stanford, San Francisco, or Michigan, Harbaugh has a long track record of bringing success wherever he goes.
Put simply, the Harbaugh effect is real.
