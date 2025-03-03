Will Howard just had a disaster of a showing at the NFL Combine
Will Howard will go down as a National Championship-winning quarterback at Ohio State, a remarkable accomplishment in its own right. However, his college career hasn’t been without its setbacks. One of the most notable moments came during a 13-10 loss to an unranked Michigan team, which had virtually no passing game. Despite his team's dominance in other areas, Howard couldn't lead his squad to victory in what many viewed as a game they should have won.
Now, Howard’s draft stock is facing new challenges. He entered the combine hoping to prove that his impressive stat line of 35 touchdowns and overall production were the result of his skill, not just the elite playmakers around him. Unfortunately, his performance didn’t back up those claims. During the combine, Howard missed a number of easy throws, many of which were inaccurate and well off target. Receivers had to jump or stretch to try and catch passes that should have been routine.
This performance has left many questioning whether Howard’s success in college was more about the talent surrounding him than his individual ability. With the draft looming, his combine showing may have raised more doubts than it answered, leaving scouts and analysts wondering if he’s truly ready for the next level.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Analyst says Bryce Underwood has to 'prove he's worth the hype and money' in 2025
Where Michigan football ranks in latest advanced analytics heading into 2025 season
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7