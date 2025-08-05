Clemson and Dabo Swinney set "16-0" goal to supplant Michigan as last unbeaten champs

“In 2018, we were the first 15-0 team in the history of major college football — ever. And I think we’re going to be the first 16-0 team. It’s a race to do that.”



Amid the chaos, Dabo Swinney and ⁦@ClemsonFB⁩ are still running that race his way. https://t.co/gEK9GAS8Ll