PFF on Michigan in 2025: 'If Bryce Underwood lives up to the hype' the Wolverines could be CFP-bound
Michigan football will begin its fall camp on Wednesday and all eyes are on the true freshman QB Bryce Underwood. After having the 131st-ranked passing attack last season, the Wolverines will put their faith in the five-star phenom. Underwood, who hasn't been named the starting QB, will hold pressure on his shoulders, as fans and pundits expect him to highly elevate the Wolverines' passing attack.
On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus came out with its season preview for the Wolverines, and it highlighted both of Underwood's strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2025 season.
"Strengths: Listed at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, Bryce Underwood has a prototypical frame for a quarterback. He generates effortless velocity with a compact, repeatable throwing motion, whether from the pocket or on the move. In Michigan’s spring game, he showed command of the quick game despite limited support from his receivers. Underwood’s elite arm talent is clear. Now he just needs continued reps in the system and a supporting cast capable of elevating his skill set."
"Weaknesses: Underwood’s downfield accuracy was inconsistent in Michigan’s spring game. While receiver separation was an issue at times, he also made a few off-platform throws that sailed high. He finished the game having completed just 12 of his 26 passes, though any spring performance should be taken with a grain of salt. Whether he starts in Week 1 or Michigan opts to give Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene the first shot, any snaps Underwood sees this season will be invaluable for both his development and the program’s future."
But Underwood will have to make due with what PFF says is Michigan's biggest weakness heading into the 2025 season: The supporting cast. Michigan lost TE Colston Loveland after he was, really, the only threat as a pass catcher. The Wolverines' leading WR from last season was Tyler Morris -- who is now with Indiana -- and he caught for just 248 yards.
Even though Sherrone Moore brought in Donaven McCulley and Anthony Simpson -- along with three dynamic freshmen -- the supporting cast is a major concern of PFF.
"Outside of Bryce Underwood, there aren’t many clear bright spots on Michigan’s offense heading into 2025. The Wolverines ranked 102nd in team receiving grade last season and lost star tight end Colston Loveland, who went No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft. The offensive line also struggled, finishing 99th in PFF grade, and now must replace two starters."
Luckily, the bright spot for Michigan will be its defense. After DC Wink Martindale got off to a rocky start in 2024, his defense saw major improvements from the Indiana game to the Alabama finish. Entering 2025, the defensive line should be 8-to-10 strong and help the Wolverines win games. Michigan has plenty of depth along the front seven.
But as PFF ended its overview of the season, there is a lot riding on the true freshman's shoulders..
"If Bryce Underwood lives up to the hype right away, Michigan has a path back to the College Football Playoff. But if he struggles to elevate a shaky supporting cast, the Wolverines could be in for another underwhelming season."
