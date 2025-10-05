Predicting where Michigan football lands in Sunday's AP Top 25 after double-digit win vs. Wisconsin
Week 6 action is in the books and Michigan football came away with another victory to propel it to 4-1 on the season. The Wolverines defeated Wisconsin, 24-10 and Michigan should see itself boost up the updated AP Top 25. There were five teams that were ahead of the Wolverines that took losses during Week 6.
Penn State (UCLA), Texas (Florida), Iowa State (Cincinnati), Vanderbilt (Alabama), and Florida State (Miami) all went down and none of them should be ranked ahead of Michigan when the new AP Top 25 Poll drops later Sunday.
Michigan Wolverines on SI's official prediction is for Michigan to enter the top 15 with a No. 15 ranking for Week 7 action.
Week 6 recap for Michigan
The Michigan offense came out of the bye looking very lethargic. Not only did Wisconsin go right down the field on its opening drive to score a touchdown, but the Wolverines' offense wasn't in sync in the first 2.5 quarters of the game. Michigan did go down and score an opening drive touchdown, but the Wolverines stalled after that.
However, coming out of the break, QB Bryce Underwood found himself a couple of reliable targets in WRs Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh. The Indiana transfer caught for 112 yards and a score, while the true freshman recorded 80 yards on four catches. Both players made a 50-50 catch, and McCulley was excellent, gaining yards after the catch.
RB Justice Haynes continues to dazzle. He ran for 117 yards and two scores, it was the fifth game in a row where Haynes rushed for over 100 yards. Backup Jordan Marshall rushed for 44 yards on nine carries in backup duty.
Save for the first drive, the Michigan defense was elite once again. The Wolverines had excellent play from their linebackers and secondary. Rod Moore was back in the Big House for the first time since 2023, and he came down with an INT. CB Zeke Berry was also back in the lineup, and he played great. Berry made a few open-field tackles that saved big gains.
Michigan will play USC in LA next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
