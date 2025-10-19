Predicting where Michigan football ranks in Week 9 AP Top 25 after dominant win vs. Washington
Week 8 was a loaded slate on Saturday and there were a few teams that took losses and will likely fall out of the AP Top 25 Poll when it's released later on Sunday. USC, Memphis, Utah, and Nebraska all took losses and will likely fall out.
Michigan entered Week 8 unranked but was the second team receiving votes after the USC loss. Washington was 5-1 when the Huskies came to Ann Arbor and was the third team receiving votes -- right behind Michigan.
With the Wolverines' dominant 24-7 win over Washington, I would expect the voters to put Michigan back in the top-25. But where?
My official prediction is that the Wolverines are ranked No. 23 when the latest AP Top 25 Poll is released.
Week 8 recap for Michigan
It looked like vintage Michigan football on Saturday and that was without starters Rod Moore, Brandyn Hillman, Marlin Klein, and Justice Haynes. But the Wolverines didn't need them. After some 'tough conversations' and a good practice week, Michigan put it all together.
There are still things the offense needs to clean up, like WRs still dropping passes and the lack of third and fourth-down conversions, but it was a performance fans should be happy with. RB Jordan Marshall had a career day, rushing for 133 yards and a score. Bryce Underwood continues to get better. He threw for 230 yards and two scores, while completing 78% of his passes.
But it was the defense that shined. Washington had a dynamic duo of QB Demond Williams and RB Jonah Coleman to make up a lethal rushing attack. No issues for Michigan, though. The Wolverines allowed just 40 yards on the ground against UW and the Huskies had to answer for the Michigan front seven.
Cole Sullivan, Jimmy Rolder, and Jacob Oden all picked off Williams to cap off a three-takeaway day. There were a few explosive plays Washington had, but when push came to shove, Michigan answered the bell.
After the Week 8 win, Michigan will now head to East Lansing to take on the Spartans.
