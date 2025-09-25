Pro Blue: Michigan's best offensive NFL players through three weeks
The Michigan Wolverines have produced tons of NFL talent over the years. They currently have 44 players in the NFL, and while they're mostly known for their defensive stars, they've produced plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball as well.
Today, we're going to look at how some of the Wolverines' top offensive players have performed through the first three weeks of the NFL season.
WR Nico Collins
Heading into the 2025 season, Nico Collins was viewed as one of the top wide receivers in the league. He was coming off a massive 1,000-yard, seven-touchdown season, and he played in just 12 games due to injury. He was going in the first round in a lot of fantasy football drafts, but he didn't get off to the best start.
Through the first two games of the year, Collins had just six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, but the Texans' offense finally got something going last weekend, and Collins went off for 104 yards and a score. If C.J. Stroud can continue to play like he did last weekend, Collins could be in for another big year.
QB J.J. McCarthy
After a slow start to his NFL debut, J.J. McCarthy led the Vikings on three straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Bears. He was great, throwing for 143 yards and two touchdowns while adding 25 more yards and a score on the ground. However, he came back down to earth real quick.
In his second game, McCarthy completed 52% of his passes for 158 yards and two interceptions against the Falcons. McCarthy also suffered an ankle sprain in the loss, which caused him to miss last week's game. He did not participate in practice yesterday, and his status for this weekend is in doubt.
TE Colston Loveland
When the Bears selected Colston Loveland early in the first round, many figured he'd quickly play a big role in their offense. However, that hasn't come to fruition just yet. Through three games, Loveland has caught just three passes for 43 yards. However, there is some optimism moving forward.
In Week 3, Loveland played just six snaps, but was targeted three times before injuring his hip. He avoided major injury and could play as soon as this week, but we'll see how careful the Bears are with him. As the season goes on, expect to see him get more and more work in this Bears offense.
RB Blake Corum
Blake Corum, Michigan's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, has slowly but surely carved himself a role in the Rams' offense. Kyren Williams is still the lead back, but Corum has already carried the ball 14 times for 99 yards and a touchdown through three games. As long as Williams is healthy, Corum will continue to be the RB2, but if something happens to Williams, Corum could break out sooner rather than later.
OL Graham Glasgow
Graham Glasgow has been one of the best centers in football for the past decade, and he's still going strong in year 10. In the first three games of the season, Glasgow has surrendered just three pressures and one QB hit in 105 pass blocking snaps. He's as steady as they come at the center position, and if he stays healthy, he should be in for another great year.