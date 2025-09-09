Pro blue: J.J. McCarthy sets NFL record, others shine in professional debut
The Michigan Wolverines saw a handful of former players make their NFL debuts this past weekend, a few of them made big impressions in their first game as professionals. After missing all of 2024 with a torn ACL, J.J. McCarthy made his professional debut and set an NFL record, Will Johnson had an amazing day against the Saints and others made an impact for their new teams.
Let's take a look at how the new era Michigan pros performed in their NFL debuts.
J.J. McCarthy - Minnesota Vikings
The most notable debut for a former Michigan player was J.J. McCarthy. He missed all of last season with a knee injury, but finally got his chance to start for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.
McCarthy did not look good for the majority of the night. Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was throwing a ton of different looks at him, and he looked lost. That is, until the fourth quarter came around.
After scoring just six points in the first three quarters, McCarthy led the Vikings' offense on three consecutive touchdown drives to come back and knock off their division rivals. He became the first player in NFL history to account for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their professional debut, and his turnaround was the main reason the Vikings are 1-0 heading into week two.
Will Johnson - Arizona Cardinals
Another former Wolverine who shined in his NFL debut was Will Johnson. The former All-American fell to the second round of the draft because of injury concerns, but he quickly proved why he was a first round talent with his performance against the Saints.
Johnson played 45 snaps in week one and was targeted seven times. He allowed four catches for 32 yards, but broke up two passes and should've had an interception, but it was called back due to a penalty on the Cardinals. He made the 31 teams who passed on him regret their decision with his performance on Sunday.
Mason Graham - Cleveland Brown
Mason Graham was the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he earned the start in his NFL debut for the Browns. Graham played 42 snaps in week one, and logged three tackles, a run stop, a pressure and a QB hurry. He finished 9th on the team in defensive grade (66.7), 8th in run defense grade (67.3) and 7th in pass rush grade (58.6).
It was a solid debut for Graham, who should continue to be one of the Browns' starting defensive tackles. He has the potential to become one of the best DTs in the league one day, so as long as he stays healthy, he's going to have a great rookie year.
Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears
Colston Loveland was the second Michigan player to make his NFL debut on Monday Night Football. He lined up across the field from J.J. McCarthy and saw a good amount of playing time in his first game for the Bears.
Loveland played 38 snaps on Monday and caught two passes for 16 yards. He did an excellent job as a pass blocker, too, earning a 74.7 pass blocking grade after not allowing a single pressure. He was out-snapped by the Bears' veteran tight end Cole Kmet, who played 60 snaps on Monday night, but Loveland still got his fair share of the work. As the season goes on, expect to see Loveland carve out a bigger role in Ben Johnson's offense.
