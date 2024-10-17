Recruiting: Michigan Football adds 2026 four-star wide receiver
The Wolverines got some good news on the recruiting trail on Thursday, as four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile announced his commitment to Michigan. Rivals has Pile listed as the No. 47 ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 41 overall player in the state of Texas.
Pile becomes the third commitment in Michigan's 2026 class, joining four-star quarterback Brady Hart and three-star cornerback Brody Jennings.
The 6-1, 170 pound wideout held 18 offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Auburn. During his sophomore season in 2023, Pile recorded 16 passes for 427 yards and 5 TDs.
