Recruiting: Michigan Football makes Top 10 list for 4-star safety from SEC country
With the 2024 season in the books and winter conditioning underway, Michigan football's coaching staff has been active on the recruiting trail over the past week.
The Wolverines find themselves in the thick of a hotly-contested battle in "the Sunshine State", as four-star Winter Park (Fla.) safety Ayden Pouncey has included Michigan in his 'Top 10 schools' list, which he revealed on Thursday.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pounder has scholarship offers from over 40 programs, but the Wolverines have emerged to the top of his list alongside Miami, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, UCF, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame and Syracuse.
According to On3's Industry Ranking, Pouncey is considered the No. 131 overall prospect, No. 12 safety and No. 21 player from the state of Florida in the 2026 recruiting class.
With the late signing period for the 2025 class set to open on Feb. 5, Michigan is attempting to close the deal on five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, and it also in pursuit of four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have been active on the trail for the 2026 class as well, visiting with prospects from around the country over the past week.
Michigan has a pair of recruits committed to its 2026 class already in four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, and the Wolverines' coaching staff is laying the groundwork to add to its class in the coming months.
