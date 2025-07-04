Recruiting shocker: Texas Tech beats Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, and Texas for Top-10 star
Top ten offensive line talent, Felix Ojo released a Final Four that featured college football powerhouses. His list consisted of Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, and Texas. Analysts had him slotted to end up in the Lone Star state, and technically, they were not wrong. He did not end up as a Longhorn, though.
Ojo shocked the college football recruiting world by selecting the Texas Tech Red Raiders as his college of choice. Ojo had been a top target for Michigan, and at one point, it looked like head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome had made significant moves in Ojo's recruitment. NIL certainly played a role in this recruitment, and Texas Tech has recently become more relevant in that arena.
Michigan is still rising in the 2026 class and is expected to land five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell on July 5th. Securing a commitment from the third-best receiver in the country will move Michigan up in the team rankings again. As of today, they sit at eighth and are aiming to finish the 2026 cycle with a top-five class. Still a shocking development that Tech pulled off this move, but it's not a massive loss for the Wolverines, as they never really had Ojo coming to their squad.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -