Rising talent Donovan Webb takes MVP honors at UA camp, speaks highly of Michigan
Donovan Webb has largely flown under the radar in his recruitment, but that’s all about to change. Despite offers from major programs like Ohio State, SMU, and Michigan, Webb is still rated as a low level 3-star prospect in the 2026 class. However, after his standout performance at the Dallas Under Armour Next camp this weekend, it’s clear that Webb's recruitment is set to take off. The defensive back earned the DB MVP award at the prestigious event, consistently locking down 4 and 5-star receivers in 1-on-1 battles all weekend. His dominant performance showcased his ability to compete at the highest level, making it only a matter of time before his stock rises. Incredibly impressive for a young man that spent more time as a safety than at defensive back in high school.
Webb was quick to praise Michigan's defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan, speaking highly of the relationship he’s already built with him. He is now looking forward to setting up a visit to Ann Arbor in the near future, a trip that could play a crucial role in his recruitment. Standing at 6-foot and weighing 175 pounds, Webb has the prototypical size for a defensive back and possesses the physicality that has made him a standout safety in high school. With some added weight and development, he could continue that trajectory at Michigan, where he would have the opportunity to thrive in a system known for developing elite defensive backs like future lottery pick Will Johnson.
Webb certainly looks like a diamond in the rough, with his high ceiling making him a very intriguing prospect for Michigan and other top programs. As his recruitment heats up, expect his stock to rise significantly after his performance in Dallas, and it’s clear that Webb could become a key player for whichever program lands him.
