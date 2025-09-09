The blueprint for Michigan star Jabrill Peppers to succeed with Steelers
Former Michigan star Jabrill Peppers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday morning. The former Wolverine struggled early in his professional career, but has really turned things around in the past three seasons with New England. However, he's still got more in the tank, and if the Steelers follow the Wolverines' blueprint for how to use him, he could become a weapon in Pittsburgh.
During his time at Michigan, Peppers was a Swiss Army Knife. On defense, he played everywhere, spending time at safety, linebacker, slot corner and even off the edge. They could put him anywhere on the field, and he'd find a way to make an impact on the game. The Wolverines even deployed him on offense. In 2016, his final season with Michigan, he ran the ball 26 times for 167 yards (6.7 average) and three touchdowns. Peppers was a force to be reckoned with, and we haven't even mentioned his contribution on special teams.
On top of his defensive and offensive duties, Peppers was the Wolverines' main return man. In 2016, Peppers returned 10 kickoffs for 260 yards, but he really did his damage on punts. That same year, he averaged 14.8 yards per return on punts, which ranked 7th in the nation, and returned one 54 yards for a touchdown against Colorado. He was truly a once-in-a-generation player in Ann Arbor.
If the Steelers want to get the most out of Peppers, they need to deploy the Wolverines' blueprint for using him. Line him up off the edge, put him in the slot, let him roam deep at safety and let him return kicks and/or punts, which he hasn't really done since 2020.
The Patriots did a great job of letting him play to his strengths and putting him in positions to succeed. They did a lot of what the Wolverines did with Peppers, and the result was his three most productive seasons as a pro.
Peppers proved at Michigan that he's at his best when he can play free, so if Pittsburgh wants to maximize his talents, they need to use him like Michigan did when he was in Ann Arbor.
