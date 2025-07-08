Top Michigan target continues to favor rival Ohio State as commitment date looms
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State extend beyond the playing field. The fan bases take shots at one another on social media. NFL players from each school jab at one another, even when they find themselves on the same professional team. On the recruiting trail, the two go toe-to-toe regularly when it comes to landing elite playmakers. One of those playmakers has a commitment date looming, and he is currently still favoring the Buckeyes.
Deuce Geralds is a composite four-star defensive lineman ranked in the top 75 nationally. He has been tearing up summer camps all year, leaving offensive linemen in his wake and looking hapless on his highlight reels. Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito, ranked in the top five nationally as a recruiter, has been pushing to get Geralds to go Michigan's way for months now. However, the rival Buckeyes are still heavily favored to secure Geralds commitment.
With no commitment date set, Wolverine and Buckeye fans are keeping a close eye on this race. It could come down to revenue sharing and NIL contracts, but for now, the Buckeyes remain in the driver's seat for the unstoppable defensive lineman. Based on his highlights, wherever he ends up, he should be able to compete for playing time early in his career. What he looks like in 2-3 more years is an even more frightening prospect.
