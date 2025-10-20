Michigan football vs. Purdue kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 10
Michigan is coming off a big win this past weekend against Washington and won fairly easily, 24-7. Now, the 5-2 Wolverines are going into a battle against rival Michigan State. In Week 9, Michigan has to travel to East Lansing to take on its bitter rival in primetime fashion for the fourth year in a row.
But in two weeks, Michigan will head back home to take on Purdue. While Michigan is going to put all of its focus in on MSU, on Monday, the Big Ten announced the start times for Week 10 action. We now know the Wolverines will host the Boilermakers on Sat. Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
It will be Michigan's fifth primetime game of the year.
History between the two programs
Michigan has dominated the all-time series against Purdue. The Wolverines are up 41-13 against the Boilermakers, and Michigan has won the past six meetings. When the game is played in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have compiled a 26-5 record.
The last time the two teams met was back in 2023, where Michigan beat the Boilermakers 41-13 in Ann Arbor. Purdue hasn't beaten the Wolverines since 2009 -- in the Big House. That year, Purdue won the game, 38-36.
Back in 2022, Michigan met Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Wolverines won, 43-22.
Michigan can't look ahead past the Boilermakers
It's a new regime for Purdue, after the Boilermakers hired Barry Odom away from UNLV. The Boilermakers started the season 2-0, but Purdue has lost its last five games and is currently 2-5. Michigan will enter Week 10 as massive favorites, but the Wolverines can't be caught looking ahead.
Purdue has a middling offense -- ninth in the Big Ten in total yards -- but also towards the bottom with just 22.7 points per game. The Boilermakers have some explosive players that could hurt the oppposition, but let's be honest, it's going to take a few years for Odom to potentially turn things around.
Purdue also has one of the worst defenses in the conference in just about every category out there. But at the end of the day, the game has to be played on the field, and Michigan can't afford to take any time too lightly. The Wolverines can still control their destiny with getting a win in the remainder of the games.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Michigan football's odds vs. Michigan State, Playoff chances after win vs. Washington
- Michigan football coach linked to Colorado State head coaching vacancy
- Michigan football PFF grades, snap counts following dominant win over Washington
- Social media reacts to Michigan's win, a top win for Sherrone Moore as head coach