Two Michigan football players make ESPN's 2024 All-America Team
Michigan had its struggles in the 2024 football season under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. But Moore showed why he's the man for the job after Michigan seemingly hit a light switch toward the end of the season and the Wolverines upset Ohio State and Alabama to finish the campaign.
Despite an 8-5 season coming off of a national title the year prior, it wasn't for a lack of talent in 2024. The Wolverines featured five All-Americans: Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Dominic Zvada, Kenneth Grant, and Colston Loveland. Michigan did have its struggles on offense, however. The Wolverines featured the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country and Michigan had issues keeping up with the opposition at times during the season.
But as mentioned above, Michigan didn't lack talent. On Wednesday, ESPN released its 2024 All-America team and there were two Wolverines who made the first-team.
DT Mason Graham
"The defensive front was Michigan's strength, and it was dominant in the upset win over Ohio State in the regular-season finale. Graham was the rock of that unit and a disrupter in the interior against both the run and pass. He had 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 26 pressures and is headed to the NFL, where he's projected by ESPN's Mel Kiper to be the top defensive tackle taken in the 2025 draft."
K Dominic Zvada
"Zvada came to Ann Arbor by way of Arkansas State and kicked his way into Michigan history in just one season. His winning 21-yard field goal in the final minute gave the Wolverines their fourth straight victory over rival Ohio State, and he was money all season for the Maize and Blue. Zvada was 21-of-22 on field goal attempts and made all seven of his tries from 50 yards or longer."
