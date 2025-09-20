National analyst has bold take on Sherrone Moore, Bryce Underwood
Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore is serving the final game of his two-game suspension this weekend. After the Wolverines' showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Moore will be able to rejoin the team and will coach for the rest of the season.
So far, the Wolverines have played just one game under Interim Head Coach Biff Poggi. Last weekend, the Wolverines hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Big House, and they dominated, winning by 60 points. Their true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, looked much more comfortable than he had all season, which caused CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel to make a bold statement about who the better coach is for Underwood.
"Biff Poggi, who's going to be the head coach for Michigan this weekend, is better for Bryce Underwood right now in his career than Sherrone Moore," said Neuheisel. "Sherrone Moore is coaching to try and win games. Biff Poggi is an old high school coach telling Bryce Underwood 'Let it rip.' You can see a complete difference in this guy. Now the caliber of opponent was down, but this guy was running and playing high school football again."
When you look at the stats, it's hard to argue with Neuheisel's logic. In two games with Sherrone Moore as head coach, Underwood completed 54.5% of his passes for 393 yards and one touchdown while rushing the ball just five times for -6 yards. At times, he looked confused in the pocket, but in his lone game under Poggi, he looked much better.
Last weekend, Underwood threw for 235 yards and a touchdown while rushing nine times for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Obviously, it was against Central Michigan, but he looked much more comfortable than he had in previous weeks.
However, despite what the stats say, this is a bit of a questionable take. Even though Poggi is acting as head coach, he's listening to the plan Moore laid out for him. He's not going to undermine his boss while he's out for two weeks; I believe the game plan to have Underwood run more against CMU would've happened no matter who was coaching the team. Moore had alluded to opening up the run game for Underwood more in the future, so that could've been the plan all along.
If Underwood marches into Memorial Stadium, has another big game against the Cornhuskers, then struggles in two weeks when he faces Wisconsin off a bye, then there could be some weight to this argument. But until then, it's unfair to suggest that Moore isn't the right coach for Underwood.