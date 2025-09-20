Michigan down 16 players against Nebraska, two starters listed as questionable
Michigan enters Nebraska for its first Big Ten game of the 2025 season. The Wolverines are looking for a statement win after suffering a Week 2 loss at Oklahoma. The Sooners beat the maize and blue up in the trenches, and Michigan will need to show it has improved from that Week 2 loss. Last week was a good sign for Michigan. Despite being down a few starters on the offensive side of the ball, Michigan owned the Chippewas' defensive front.
The Wolverines were down two starting linemen last weekend and that was a small sample size. Injuries have been an issue for Michigan in the young season. Last week, the Wolverines were down 14 players.
Does that improve this week against Nebraska? Prior to the injury report coming out, defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan hinted at one key Wolverine coming back this week. Also, edge rusher TJ Guy didn't play last week, but luckily, he should be back in the lineup on Saturday against the Cornhuskers.
Availability report released
The updated report isn't any better. Michigan will be down 16 players, two up from last week's 14. Starting CB Zeke Berry is hurt, so expect to see more Jayden Sanders at CB and Shamari Earls rotating in.
Michigan is also down starting LG Giovanni El-Hadi, who is expected to miss a few weeks. Former starting RG Brady Norton is listed as Questionable. Last week, Nathan Efobi and Jake Guarnera started in their places. Will be interesting to see how Michigan handles that this weekend.
Safeties Rod Moore and Mason Curtis are questionable. Curtis did not play last weekend, and Moore suited up but didn't play. Biff Poggi said Moore was able to play, but the Wolverines didn't get him any game action.
The last notable injury is TE Hogan Hansen. The young TE started the season injured, but he was in last week against CMU. There must've been some sort of setback for the talented playmaker. Marlin Klein is TE1, but Hansen has been a viable option for Bryce Underwood. Michigan will lean on Zach Marshall to fill the void.
How to watch
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- On the call: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson
- Place: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)