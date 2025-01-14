New Michigan quarterback predicts 'electric' offense in Ann Arbor
The words "electric" and the 2024 Michigan offense were surely never uttered in the same sentence. Boring, predictable, ineffective, even painful, were words fans and sports analysts used frequently when describing the offense Michigan exhibited for much of the '24 campaign.
Head coach Sherrone Moore, and now fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, did the best with what they had to work with. What they had was a walk-on quarterback with little to no experience in Davis Warren, a seventh year transfer in Jack Tuttle who was injury prone and had not seen game experience at a meaningful level in years, and essentially a one dimensional QB in Alex Orji. That quarterback room was a recipe disaster, and that is exactly what we saw in the form of a passing offense that ranked No. 133 in the nation.
In the offseason, Moore took no chances on going through that pain again next year. He and GM Sean Magee went all-in on five-star QB Bryce Underwood and gave the phenom an offer he could not refuse. They weren't done there. Moore and Magee then turned their sights to the transfer portal and secured the services of veteran Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene. For Keene, his outlook on the Michigan offense in 2025 is a vast departure from what we saw in 2024.
“I’ve played a bunch of ball; I’ve seen a lot of different coverages. I’ve been in different systems. I’ve learned different concepts. I’m going to bring a lot of experience and confidence. We’re going to be electric on offense. We’re going to be explosive in the run game, and the play action and drop back game will be on point. I’m excited. It’s one thing to talk about, but we have to be about it. We have to put in the work. I’m going to bring a competitive fire and a winning attitude. I’m a winner. That’s what I want to bring. I feel like a quarterback’s resume is built off wins and losses."- Michigan QB Mikey Keene
While Keene sees explosive plays in his future, the fans see Bryce Underwood in theirs. It sounds like the veteran wants to win and is approaching QB battle as both a competitor and team player, which is exactly what you want. He talked about "iron sharpening iron" and the talent in the quarterback room improving everyone's skillset. He is not shying away from the competition he will surely face from Underwood in the spring. Not surprising words from a young man that has thrown for over 8,000 yards and 65 touchdowns in his college career.
