New Michigan quarterback predicts 'electric' offense in Ann Arbor

"I’m going to bring a lot of experience & confidence. We’re going to be electric on offense... I want to win championships."



EXCLUSIVE: New Michigan QB Mikey Keene (@Mikey_Keene) talks transfer, goals, connection with @ChipLindsey11 & much more #GoBlue. https://t.co/AzZDY1m63R pic.twitter.com/F1vy0ykoG2