The unranked Michigan football team pulled off a big upset this weekend over No. 4 UCLA, who entered the weekend undefeated. It was a game that took three overtimes to settle the score, but the Bruins were hindered by their third-string quarterback, who looked like a deer in headlights.

With the win, the Wolverines clinched bowl eligibility, moving to 6-5 on the season.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) tackles UCLA wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A week ago, it looked like there was a strong possibility the Maize and Blue wouldn’t make a bowl game. However, they proved many, including myself, wrong this past weekend.

Now that we know the Wolverines will have an extra game this season, here is where some experts and analysts project UofM to be playing.

ESPN

On Monday morning (Nov. 23), Kyle Bonaguara and Mark Schlabach (ESPN) released their weekly college football bowl projections.

After leaving Michigan out of its week 11 bowl projections, the Wolverines have made their return to the list.

Michigan tight end Mason Bonner (18) makes a catch for touchdown against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bonaguara has the Maize and Blue in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Georgia Southern, which takes place in Conway, S.C. on Monday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

For Schlabach, he has the Wolverines against Cincinnati in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

Sports Illustrated

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

On Sunday, Nov. 22, Bryan Fischer released his week 12 projections for the college football postseason.

He has Michigan against Virginia in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 26. The Cavaliers are also sitting at 6-5, with a road game against Virginia Tech to close out the season this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) celebrates 18-16 triple overtime win over UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports

Rounding things out are the CBS Sports projections, which were also released on Sunday.

It is another different prediction for Michigan, as they have UofM matched up with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The only way I can see that happening is if the Wolverines win in Columbus this upcoming weekend.

Final Thoughts

Last week, I projected the Wolverines to not be in a bowl game. So I am pretty shocked to be seeing where they might play in the postseason.

Of all these predictions, the one I would like to see most is Virginia. I think that is a winnable game and a unique matchup that would be more entertaining than an opponent like Georgia Southern.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws a pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do I think they were bailed out by facing a third-string quarterback? Yes. But that is part of the game.

Michigan’s defense can keep them in any game no matter the opponent. So whoever they match up against in bowl season, expect a low-scoring affair.

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