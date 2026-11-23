Weekly Michigan Football Bowl Projections After Clinching Postseason Berth
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The unranked Michigan football team pulled off a big upset this weekend over No. 4 UCLA, who entered the weekend undefeated. It was a game that took three overtimes to settle the score, but the Bruins were hindered by their third-string quarterback, who looked like a deer in headlights.
With the win, the Wolverines clinched bowl eligibility, moving to 6-5 on the season.
A week ago, it looked like there was a strong possibility the Maize and Blue wouldn’t make a bowl game. However, they proved many, including myself, wrong this past weekend.
Now that we know the Wolverines will have an extra game this season, here is where some experts and analysts project UofM to be playing.
ESPN
On Monday morning (Nov. 23), Kyle Bonaguara and Mark Schlabach (ESPN) released their weekly college football bowl projections.
After leaving Michigan out of its week 11 bowl projections, the Wolverines have made their return to the list.
Bonaguara has the Maize and Blue in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Georgia Southern, which takes place in Conway, S.C. on Monday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.
For Schlabach, he has the Wolverines against Cincinnati in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
Sports Illustrated
On Sunday, Nov. 22, Bryan Fischer released his week 12 projections for the college football postseason.
He has Michigan against Virginia in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 26. The Cavaliers are also sitting at 6-5, with a road game against Virginia Tech to close out the season this Saturday at 3 p.m.
CBS Sports
Rounding things out are the CBS Sports projections, which were also released on Sunday.
It is another different prediction for Michigan, as they have UofM matched up with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The only way I can see that happening is if the Wolverines win in Columbus this upcoming weekend.
Final Thoughts
Last week, I projected the Wolverines to not be in a bowl game. So I am pretty shocked to be seeing where they might play in the postseason.
Of all these predictions, the one I would like to see most is Virginia. I think that is a winnable game and a unique matchup that would be more entertaining than an opponent like Georgia Southern.
Do I think they were bailed out by facing a third-string quarterback? Yes. But that is part of the game.
Michigan’s defense can keep them in any game no matter the opponent. So whoever they match up against in bowl season, expect a low-scoring affair.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2