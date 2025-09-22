Latest bowl projections for Michigan after signature win over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines just picked up a massive road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past weekend, and have launched themselves into the top-20 of the AP Top 25. The Wolverines have struggled in some areas, but overall, they've looked better than many expected and should make a push for the Big 10 title and a College Football Playoff bid.
However, there's still work to be done. They're 3-1 and can probably only afford to lose one, maybe two, more games this season, and with a trip to USC and The Game still to come, they can't afford any slip ups.
Today, we're going to look at the latest bowl projections for the Wolverines after their big win over Nebraska.
On3's Brett McMurphy: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas
On3's Brett McMurphy has the Wolverines taking a trip to Orlando to face the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, which is one of the biggest non-CFP bowls on the calendar. The Citrus Bowl has been a popular destination for the Wolverines in these bowl projections, and a showdown against the Longhorns would draw a ton of eyes.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura also believes the Wolverines will take a trip to Orlando in December, but he has Michigan squaring off with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels. These two programs have met just one time, way back in 1990, with the Wolverines beating up on the Rebels in the Gator Bowl and winning 35-3. This game would likely be much closer than its predecessor, and would draw a ton of attention on New Year's Eve.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas
Another prediction, another Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for the Wolverines. Just like McMurphy, Mark Schlabach has Michigan and Texas meeting in Orlando. Bryce Underwood vs Arch Manning and a revenge game for Michigan would make this one of the most-watched non-CFP bowl games.
Athlon's Steven Lassan: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Tennessee
Athlon's Steven Lassan also believes the Wolverines will play in the Citrus Bowl, but he has them facing the Tennessee Volunteers. Even though Tennessee lost to Georgia last week, its offense proved a lot of people wrong. It's explosive and fun to watch, so these two teams would put on a show on New Year's Eve.
CBS Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Auburn
CBS Sports is the only outlet that doesn't have the Wolverines playing in the Citrus Bowl. Instead, they have Michigan facing the Auburn Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. Instead of the Wolverines representing the Big 10 in the Citrus Bowl, CBS thinks it will be Nebraska, who Michigan just beat, facing off against Texas in Orlando.