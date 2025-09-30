Where Michigan ranks in national college football polls after Week 5
The Michigan Wolverines had their first bye week of the season this past weekend and were treated to some great college football games. There were multiple top-25 teams that went down, and quite a few of them also struggled to defeat unranked opponents.
They watched as some of their biggest contenders in the Big 10 - Penn State and USC - went down, but also saw Oregon and Ohio State get a pair of statement wins.
A clear pecking order has been established; Ohio State and Oregon seem to be the top contenders, with Michigan, Penn State and Indiana in the tier below. Behind them, teams like Illinois and USC have an outisde shot of winning the Big 10 Championship, but it seems like the winner will be one of those first five teams.
Today, we're going to look at where Michigan ranks in college football national polls after their bye week.
AP Top 25
Despite not playing this weekend and a handful of teams above them losing, the Michigan Wolverines fell one spot in the AP Poll from No. 19 to No. 20. The Missouri Tigers, who were No. 20 last week, leapfrogged them after beating UMass, 42-6.
AFCA Coaches Poll
The Wolverines entered the week No. 18 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, but fell two spots to No. 20 despite not playing. They were jumped by Missouri and Vanderbilt, who beat Utah State by 20 points this past weekend.
ESPN SP+ Rankings
Unlike the AP and Coaches Polls, the Wolverines actually jumped two spots in the ESPN SP+ Rankings despite not playing. They went from No. 17 to No. 15 and jumped Georgia and LSU. SP+ also ranks Michigan's defense as the eighth-best in college football.
ESPN FPI
Michigan stayed put in ESPN's Football Power Index. They entered the week at No. 12 and remained there, despite a ton of movement all around them. The FPI now gives them a 10.8% chance to win the Big 10 and a 34.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports also has the Michigan Wolverines staying put in their newest power rankings. They're the No. 19 team in the country and are ranked just ahead of their Big 10 foe, the Illinois Fighting Illini.