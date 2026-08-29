Projecting Final Michigan Football Offensive Two-Deep Ahead of Game Week

Fall camp has concluded for Michigan football and the Wolverines are going to take the field next Saturday for their opening game against Western Michigan.

Kyle Whittingham brought Jason Beck over to run the Wolverines' offense and after hearing from Beck and other coaches, we have a good idea of who is going to start for Michigan's offense this season.

Here's Michigan's two-deep heading into game week.

Quarterback

Starter: Bryce Underwood

Backup: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

No question about who Michigan's starting QB is, it's Bryce Underwood. After a shaky 2025 season, the coaching staff has praised Underwood's work ethic and the improvements he's made in fall camp. Underwood has worked on his footwork and has grasped the offense under Jason Beck.

As far as his backup, it was Tommy Carr who emerged in the spring. But Colorado State transfer Brayden Folwer-Nicolosi has come on strong this spring, showing his veteran ability. Michigan didn't name a QB2, but if something happened to Underwood, I'd guess it would be the veteran who would get the nod.

Running back

Starter: Jordan Marshall

Backup: Savion Hiter

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There is a lot of excitement regarding Michigan's running back room. Jordan Marshall returns after nearly rushing for 1,000 yards last season, despite starting the season as a backup and suffering a late-season injury.

He will have five-star Savion Hiter as a sidekick, and Hiter certainly looks like a starting running back. He is a bowling ball out there, but has surprising speed as well. Jason Beck has made sure we didn't forget about Bryson Kuzdzal, who will come in as the third running back.

Beck's offense has been No. 2 in rushing in back-to-back seasons. Michigan should have a big season on the ground with these running backs.

Wide receiver

Starters: Andrew Marsh, JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench

Backups: Salesi Moa, Travis Johnson, Channing Goodwin

Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are locked in. Both sophomores are looking to build off their freshman campaigns, and Marsh had already built a relationship with Bryce Underwood. Both players will help one another, and sharing touches will be key.

There is a real battle taking place for WR3. I tend to lean Jaime Ffrench, given he has a year of experience over Salesi Moa. However, Moa could end up starting, and after those four WRs, both Travis Johnson and Channing Goodwin have emerged to give the Wolverines six playmakers they can count on.

Tight end

Starters: Zack Marshall, Jalen Hoffman(fullback)

Backups: Hogan Hansen, Eli Owens

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It sounds like the tight end position will be a committee approach, but I believe Zack Marshall will be the first Wolverine to take the field. But you're going to see Hogan Hansen, Deakon Tonielli, along with freshman Mason Bonner, who will be a pass-catching threat.

Don't forget about Jalen Hoffman, who was Max Bredeson's backup last season. When the Wolverines go under center, expect to see some Hoffman. He has also improved on his pass-catching ability, and he could see some snaps at tight end.

Offensive line

Starters: Blake Frazier, Evan Link, Jake Guarnera, Nate Efobi, Andrew Sprague

Backups: Andrew Babalola, Luke Hamilton, Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres, Brady Norton, Avery Gach

The only real question here is who starts at right guard. Both Nate Efobi and Brady Norton are battling for that spot, but I lean Efobi. That doesn't mean we won't see Norton in Week 1 when the Wolverines play Western Michigan. He could come in and Michigan has a live competition.

Andrew Babalola suffered a minor setback and the Wolverines will lean on Blake Frazier at left tackle this season. But expect to see the former five-star lineman as the 'rhino' or sixth lineman this season.

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