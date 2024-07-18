Michigan Safeties: One thing I like, one thing I don’t, one thing to watch
Just one week away from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, excitement builds for the 2024 college football season. Fall camps across the country are just around the corner, and we are now less than 50 days away from Michigan Football’s season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
Coming off arguably its best season in program history, the Wolverines bring another loaded roster into 2024 in the form of “Team 145”. In preparation for the upcoming year, it’s a good time to break down each position group for the Wolverines with “one thing I like”, “one thing I don’t” and “one thing to watch”. The final defensive position is one that lost an All-Big Ten player to injury, and added help out of the transfer portal — Safety
One Thing I Like
The Wolverines have gotten excellent play from their safeties in recent seasons, and redshirt senior Makari Paige is back and ready to lead this position group once again. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder is one of the last remaining holdovers who were a part of Michigan’s disastrous 2020 season. That was Paige’s true freshman season, and he’s seen the Wolverines go from the bottom of a trench all the way to last year’s national championship. Paige played his way into the starting lineup in 2022 and has put together two excellent seasons, totaling 81 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception these last two years. Paige could have moved on to the NFL after last season, but chose to come back to Ann Arbor. That’s a huge win for Michigan’s secondary.
One Thing I Don’t
This is a pretty easy one — I hate the fact that we won’t get to see Rod Moore for, at minimum, the majority of the 2024 season. The rising senior suffered a torn ACL during Michigan’s spring practice back in March and underwent successful surgery in late April. The injury will likely sideline Moore for the entirety of this season, though with quick healing the senior could return for the end of the year.
Regardless, the loss of Moore is a significant one for the Wolverines. Michigan probably wouldn’t have added the two safeties out of the transfer portal that it did this spring had Moore not been injured (more on that later), but we’d still much rather have him healthy and able to play in 2024. It was Moore who had the game-winning interception against Ohio State last season, and he’s been a stalwart of the back end of the Wolverines’ defense each of the last two seasons. Whether it’s late in 2024 or we have to wait until 2025, we’re anxious to see him on the field again with the Maize and Blue
One Thing To Watch
Michigan added a pair of safeties out of the transfer portal this offseason, likely in reaction to Moore’s injury. The Wolverines bring in former Tennessee starter Wesley Walker, who is expected to fill the hole left by Moore at strong safety. Over the last two seasons with the Volunteers, Walker has recorded 89 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. He’s an experienced player who should make an immediate contribution in Ann Arbor.
After the addition of Walker, Michigan also added a transfer from its in-state rival, Michigan State, by landing safety Jaden Mangham. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Mangham is built similarly to Paige and their playing styles are similar. The mostly likely scenario for 2024 is that Mangham will be Paige’s backup this season, though the rising junior will likely be a part of a rotation on the back end. In two seasons at MSU, Mangham tallied 73 tackles, a tackle for loss, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
In Case You Missed It
This article is part of a series examining every position group on Michigan Football’s 2024 roster. You can find the other position groups that Michigan Wolverines On SI has already covered here: (Quarterback, Running Back, Offensive Line, Tight End, Defensive Line, Edge Rushers, Linebackers, Cornerbacks)