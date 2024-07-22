Listen to what Ohio State fans said about Michigan Football following 2021 matchup
The narrative surrounding the Michigan football program heading into 2024 is that the Wolverines have lost too much to repeat the success from 2023. If it sounds like you've heard that narrative before, it's because you have. Need proof? Take a listen to what Ohio State fans were saying about the Michigan Wolverines following that 2021 beatdown of the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
"When Aidan Hutchinson leaves, Michigan has nobody." the fan said. "We may beat Michigan by 75 next year because there's nobody on their freakin roster, just being honest.
"Literally everyone who was of any value to Michigan this year was like a sixth-year senior. Josh Ross, David Ojabo, Aidan Hutchinson, Daxton Hill...that's his name, right? The safety? Yea, Daxton Hill. He might be in his seventh year for all we know."
Before we go any further, lets address the assertion that "everyone who was of any value to Michigan was a sixth-year senior". Josh Ross was a graduate student who was in his fifth season, but Aidan Hutchinson was just a senior in his fourth season. Both David Ojabo and Daxton Hill were juniors. Hassan Haskins, who absolutely pummeled the Buckeye defense with 169 yards and 5 touchdowns on 28 carries, was a senior in his fourth year. Michigan's starting quarterback that year, Cade McNamara, was a junior.
We've heard this excuse from Ohio State fans frequently over the last three years, but the reality is that "age" has had nothing to do with the Buckeye's lack of success against the Wolverines. Instead, it's primarily been Michigan's physical and mental toughness that has determined the outcome in the rivalry since 2021. On paper, Ohio State has routinely had the more talented roster. On the field, Michigan has routinely bullied Ohio State.
Heading into 2024, Buckeye fans are once again reverting to the same old talking points that failed them miserably two years ago. Ahead of the 2022 season, they thought that Ohio State was far too strong and that Michigan had lost far too much. They thought that the 2022 matchup in Columbus would represent a "day of reckoning" for the Wolverines. How'd that turn out?
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football is predicted to finish in B1G by media
ESPN shares what Michigan's biggest question mark is heading into 2024
'It would be a disaster': What if Michigan beats Ohio State again?