Biff Poggi reveals a new number of Michigan opt-outs one day ahead of bowl game

Last Monday, Biff Poggi talked to the media in Ann Arbor and confirmed three opt-outs, which were Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and Giovanni El-Hadi. But then he sent some people in a frenzy when appearing on a Texas podcast and saying there could be an upward of 25 players not playing post-Christmas.

Now on Tuesday, appearing in a media availability ahead of the Citrus Bowl, Poggi gave another number of players who won't be playing.

Poggi is saying due to injury-related situations, Michigan won't have 12-15 players playing against Texas on Wednesday.

"We have some others that this week have decided not to play based on injuries. Our number [of players not going to play] is probably more like 12 to 15 in actuality.

"But, look, it’s the Citrus Bowl and you’re playing against Texas, who was the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the country who, in my opinion, should’ve gotten one of those bids. So, our kids are excited about competing against them. The only other SEC team we played this year, we got beat pretty good by Oklahoma, so our kids are excited to play. If you can’t get excited to play against Texas, you’re in the wrong sport."

What this means for Michigan

Clearly, everyone wants to know WHO isn't playing for Michigan on Wednesday. In the Wolverines' final game of the season, against Ohio State, Michigan had 12 players out against the Buckeyes.

You can figure the following players won't be playing against Texas, who were marked as 'out for the season' in Michigan's final injury report against Ohio State.

- I'Marion Stewart

- Donovan Johnson

- Jaydon Hood

- Andrew Babalola

- Devon Baxter

- CJ Charleston

Then guys like Rod Moore, Justice Haynes, and Ernest Hausmann aren't likely to play. So there are nine players right there. But Poggi's comments could be taken in multiple ways. Are these new injuries? Old injuries?

Michigan will take on Texas at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The status of players will be known then.