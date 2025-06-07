Elite Florida based wide receiver rejects Wolverines, commits to Missouri
Michigan lost recruiting battles for two offensive linemen this week; Leo Delaney and Carter Scruggs both spurned the Wolverines and committed to Clemson. It looks like they lost another fight, this time at the wide receiver position. Composite four-star and 346th nationally ranked wide out Jabari Brady shocked recruiting analysts when he committed to the Missouri Tigers. The Florida-based receiver had offers from Michigan, Miami, Florida, and Ohio State. The Hurricanes had an 84.4% chance of landing Brady before he shocked everyone and chose the Tigers. Michigan had been on the outside looking in for much of this recruiting battle, and it felt like they never really had a shot at securing Brady's services.
Brady is a long receiver with a great catch radius who could have become an excellent weapon for Bryce Underwood. While he has committed to Missouri, Michigan will undoubtedly continue to speak with Brady and his camp in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his commitment. I do not think the Wolverines will succeed in getting Brady to Ann Arbor, but nobody saw him committing to Missouri in the first place. NIL and a Michigan offense that throws more and is more balanced overall could be an enticing factor to Brady and his camp.
