Five-star Michigan target accomplishes incredible bench press feat
The top-rated recruit in the 2026 class is offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, and he towers over his opponents at 6-foot-8 and 300-pounds. His size is already ideal for division one football, and all of the blue blood programs in the nation are pursuing his services.
As of now, his top six include Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, Missouri, Miami and Michigan. Cantwell has set up three official visits in March, heading to Miami (17-18), Ohio State (20-21) and finally Michigan on the March 22nd. Cantwell clearly has the size needed to excel at the next level, but it is also very apparent that he has the strength as well. The five-star lineman recently posted a video where he's putting in work on the bench press - benching an incredible 505-pounds.
A quick study shows that only approximately 0.01% of people in the world can bench press over 500 pounds, putting the 17-year-old Cantwell in rare territory. The weight is so intense that the bar appears to be bending slightly in the video.
With that level of strength, Cantwell will be a nightmare for defensive lineman who get anywhere near his long reach. The fact that he is able to perform such an incredible weight lifting feat while in high school is astounding as well. Imagine what kind of strength he will develop once he gets tutelage from a division one strength and conditioning coach and program.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7