Michigan Football: 5-star OT Felix Ojo sets commitment date, talks top four schools
After landing several major commitments in recent days, Michigan football currently has a top-10 class in the 2026 class. The Wolverines gained a commitment from five-star edge rusher, Carter Meadows, but he isn't the only five-star Michigan has its eyes on. The prominent one is five-star RB Savion Hiter, who most believe comes down to the Wolverines and Tennessee.
But Michigan was also hoping to land one of the top offensive tackles in the country: Felix Ojo. The massive Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge prospect announced he would make a commitment on July 4. Ojo will choose between Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, and Florida.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle is ranked as the No. 7 player in the country and the No. 2 OT, per the Composite. The Texas native is going to be tough to pull from The Lone Star State, though. There is currently one Crystal Ball favoring the Longhorns to land Ojo.
Speaking with On3/Rivals' Chad Simmons, he talked about where the four teams stack up against each.
“Texas and Ohio State are up there. Florida and Michigan are right behind those two. With Texas and Ohio State, I like those schools a lot. They have great coaches, great programs and I feel I can be developed at both schools.”
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Ojo:
Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB. Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength. Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.
