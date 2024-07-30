Recruiting: Four-star offensive tackle puts Michigan football in top group
A stalwart of Michigan's football program through much of its history and certainly in the past decade has been its ability to produce NFL-caliber offensive linemen on a consistent basis. With all the success the Wolverines have had in that endeavor, it comes at no surpise that U-M continues to attract top O-line talent on the recruiting trail.
On Monday, 2026 four-star Portage (Mich.) Northern offensive tackle Gregory Patrick included Michigan in his 'Top 9' schools alongside Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan State. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has garnered over 20 scholarship offers from FBS programs.
Patrick is a near-Top 150 national prospect, currently considered the No. 155 overall prospect, No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 2 player from the state of Michigan in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The standout from Portage Northern is coming off a recent visit to Ann Arbor for the program's annual "BBQ at the Big House" event.
While Michigan has gotten hot recently in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines are also off to a strong start in the 2026 class. U-M broke through with its first '26 commit in mid-June when high four-star Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Carter Smith gave his verbal pledge to the Wolverines. Michigan landed its second commitment in the class just this week (July 28), when four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback Brody Jennings announced his pledge.
