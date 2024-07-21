Four-star, Top 50 defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall commits to Michigan
Prior to its summer surge on the recruiting trail, it took a while for Michigan football to gain any traction in the 2025 cycle following the departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh and most of the coaching staff.
However, once Sherrone Moore got his staff in place, the Wolverines went to work towards building what has turned into a Top 12 class nationally.
One of the earliest and inarguably the biggest dominoes to fall U-M's way was the commitment of high four-star Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall, who gave his pledge to the Wolverines back on April 22. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder was the first recruiting win for new D-line coach Lou Esposito in Ann Arbor.
Marshall is considered the No. 46 overall prospect, No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 2 player from the state of Illinois in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. After announcing his commitment to the Wolverines in April, Marshall took official visits to Auburn (June 7) and Michigan (June 21) this summer. The Tigers reportedly were working hard to flip the Oak Park standout's pledge, but he remains solidly in U-M's class as of late July.
Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had to say about Marshall in his scouting report:
"Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot. Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college."
Michigan has long been active on the recruiting trail in the state of Illinois, and has a pair of four-star defensive lineman from the state committed. Following Marshall's pledge, Esposito and the Wolverines also landed a commitment from Palatine (Ill.) prospect Jaylen Williams on June 10. Esposito also has three-star Howell (Mich.) defensive lineman Bobby Kanka committed to the class, and is working hard on scheduling four-star Bellville (Texas) standout DJ Sanders for an official visit later this year.
Currently, Michigan has 16 high school prospects committed to their 2025 recruiting class, which ranked No. 12 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State and Oregon. The Wolverines' average player rating of 91.63 is the eight-best mark in the nation.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 94 nationally, No. 4 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 24 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 252 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 262 nationally, No. 36 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 320 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 44 in state of Florida
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 328 nationally, No. 25 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 420 nationally, No. 46 Defensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Three-star WR Phillip Wright; Destrehan High School; Destrehan, La.; No. 428 nationally, No. 67 Wide Receiver, No. 12 in state of Louisiana
- Three-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 451 nationally, No. 23 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 452 nationally, No. 26 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 61 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 649 nationally, No. 69 Linebacker, No. 71 in state of Georgia
