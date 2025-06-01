Massive offensive line target claims it means more to play offensive line at Michigan
The Michigan Wolverine football program has long been known as a ground-and-pound, win it in the trenches, wear an opponent down type of offense. During the best three-year run in program history, one that culminated in the 2023 National Championship, the Wolverines won two Joe Moore Awards as the best offensive line in the country. They famously ran the ball 33 straight times against Penn State, basically telling the Nittany Lions they could not stop them even when they knew what was coming.
With that type of history and commitment to offensive linemen, any high school player who has visions of excelling at a D1 school that will develop them for NFL play has to look at Michigan seriously. That is exactly what Hawaiian prospect Malakai Lee said recently when asked why he is so intrigued with the Wolverines.
"Any school I would go to would be great, but I think it means more being a Michigan offensive lineman."- Top 100 recruit Malakai Lee
Lee is already an imposing figure coming in at 6-foot-6 and an incredible 318-pounds heading into his senior season in high school. He looks like a young man who could step on campus and compete for a starting role day one. Add in the elite level of strength conditioning and proper diet that he will get in Ann Arbor and Lee could easily become an All-American level performer for the Wolverines. This is one prospect that coach Moore and his staff are going to keep the pressure on until the very end.
