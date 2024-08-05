Michigan basketball makes top group for elite 2025 Florida sharpshooter
With Michigan basketball still searching for its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines have made the top groups for a couple of guards: Chris Jeffrey and CJ Ingram.
Recently, Michigan made yet another top group. This time the Wolverines made the final eight for '25 guard Matthew Able. The maize and blue are joined by Baylor, Boston College, Miami, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier.
Able, a 6-foot-5 guard, is a Florida native. He hails from Fort Lauderdale (FL) The Sagemont School. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Able is the 203rd-ranked recruit in the cycle, the No. 37 shooting guard, and the 19th-ranked prospect from the state of Florida.
The Wolverines and Dusty May offered Able back in the middle of July. Able has yet to schedule an official visit to Ann Arbor. He has scheduled visits for Miami, Boston College, and Xavier so far, according to On3. The home state Hurricanes appear to have a small lead. Looking at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Miami is leading with a 24.1% chance.
247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, gave his evaluation of Able:
Able is a well-built wing with broad shoulders and a very sturdy frame that is only going to keep filling out. He has somewhat unorthodox mechanics for someone who makes threes in bunches, with just a slight hop into a noticeable twisting motion, but nevertheless a fluid release and soft ball. While the jumper looked like the first domino in his attack, he showed the versatility to also make mid-range shots off the dribble and solid athleticism in the open floor. The other thing that was very noteworthy, was Able’s excellent left hand. He was equally comfortable, not just putting the ball on the floor to both sides, but even dunking with both hands. He also showed good perimeter footwork off the catch and was a competitive defender.
