Recruiting: 2026 five-star OT sets official visit to Michigan Football
Michigan football landed two five-star offensive linemen in the 2025 class after both Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood signed with Sherrone Moore and Co. Could the Wolverines do the same thing in 2026? The top-ranked prospect in the cycle, OT Jackson Cantwell, is interested in Michigan and he's set to visit Ann Arbor.
But so is another five-star lineman. On Monday, offensive tackle Felix Ojo, announced his five official visits that are planned and the Wolverines are one of them. Ojo will visit Ole Miss (April 18-20), Ohio State (May 30-June 1), Michigan (June 6-8), Texas (June 13-15), and Oklahoma (June 20-22).
Back in the middle of February, Ojo announced a top eight of Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss. With him giving five schools an official visit, you would tend to believe those are the five schools that are sticking out to the five-star lineman.
The Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge product is listed at 6-6, 275-pounds. According to the Composite, he is the 70th-ranked player in the country and the No. 8 offensive tackle. On3 is much higher on Ojo than the rest of the industry. According to On3, Ojo is the 19th-ranked player in the '26 cycle and the No. 3 offensive tackle.
Being a Texas native, the Longhorns appear to be leading for Ojo. According to the Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas has an 89.9% chance of landing him. But with official visit season here, anything could happen. We saw what happened when Michigan got some elite players on campus this past cycle and using NIL to its advantage. Getting Ojo on campus could be the start of something big for the maize and blue.
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on Ojo:
Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB. Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength. Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.
Michigan currently has two commitments in the 2026 cycle. Four-star CB Brody Jennings and WR Jaylen Pile are looking to add some players to the class.
