Michigan football lands prediction for rising tight end prospect
Michigan took a hit when four-star tight end Brock Harris chose BYU over the Wolverines. But the maize and blue are still in the hunt for four-star Matt Ludwig. After landing just one tight end in the 2025 class, the Wolverines are looking to add at least two in the 2026 class. The second tight end Michigan is chasing is a rising prospect.
Back in Feb. three-star tight end Mason Bonner announced a top five that consisted of Michigan, Minnesota, Miami, Texas Tech, and Nebraska. Fast forward to April, Michigan has now been predicted to land the Colorado tight end. 247Sports' Steve Lorenz placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan landing Bonner.
Bonner, a 6-foot-6 tight end, isn't ranked by the Composite. But 247Sports has him as a three-star prospect, and the 30th-ranked tight end in the '26 class.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Bonner:
Long, athletic hybrid pass catcher who currently plays receiver but could grow in to a tight end. Estimated 6-6, 200-pound frame, but is pretty lean and narrow so eventual growth potential is the question. How much weight he can put on will be the big determining factor in positional home and long-term upside. Natural pass catcher who easily wins jump and 50-50 balls. Possesses a basketball background that is evident in body control and spatial awareness, especially when competing vs. smaller defensive backs. Smooth route runner but lacks some of the burst and suddenness you like to see at the receiver position. Fluid athlete and a smooth mover so developing more twitch to stay at receiver or bulking to play tight is what we'll be watching moving forward. Regardless, an P4 prospect with physical tools that project well.- Greg Biggins
With Chip Lindsey running the offense, these tight end prospects will get a chance to see how the Wolverines will use the position moving forward. Both Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen are expected to step up and lead the position in 2025 with Bryce Underwood or Mikey Keene leading the charge.
