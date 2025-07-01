Report: Michigan football making strong push for nation's top cornerback
After gaining a commitment from four-star safety Andre Clarke on Tuesday, Michigan football could be on its way to adding another elite piece in the secondary in its class of 2026.
According to On3's EJ Holland, Michigan is making a strong push for four-star Davon Benjamin, who is ranked as the nation's top corner in the class.
According to the report from Holland, "optimism is on the rise" for him to end up with the Maize and Blue when his recruitment is all said and done.
Holland indicates Benjamin is essentially down to Michigan and Oregon, with Texas trying to hang around.
While Oregon has been trending to land Benjamin's services, the majority of the cycle, Holland indicates there is "real concern" about the Wolverines coming out of Eugene.
Benjamin took an official visit to Michigan the weekend of May 31 and was also in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit just over a month before that. He saw the Ducks for his final OV on June 13 and before that was at Texas for an official with the Longhorns.
The Westlake Village (Calif.) product does not yet have a commitment date set in stone.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan football lands 4-star CB, 19th commitment in 2026 class
Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito soars up rankings, a top recruiter in college football
Top Michigan football WR target Travis Johnson dominates at OT7 Playoff event
Social media can't contain excitement after 5-star Carter Meadows commits to Michigan football
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team