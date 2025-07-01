Wolverine Digest

Report: Michigan football making strong push for nation's top cornerback

Could the Wolverines add another elite piece to secondary in their class of 2026?

Seth Berry

Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry celebrates in the end zone after getting the fumble recovery from Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson during first-half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry celebrates in the end zone after getting the fumble recovery from Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson during first-half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After gaining a commitment from four-star safety Andre Clarke on Tuesday, Michigan football could be on its way to adding another elite piece in the secondary in its class of 2026.

According to On3's EJ Holland, Michigan is making a strong push for four-star Davon Benjamin, who is ranked as the nation's top corner in the class.

According to the report from Holland, "optimism is on the rise" for him to end up with the Maize and Blue when his recruitment is all said and done.

Holland indicates Benjamin is essentially down to Michigan and Oregon, with Texas trying to hang around.

While Oregon has been trending to land Benjamin's services, the majority of the cycle, Holland indicates there is "real concern" about the Wolverines coming out of Eugene.

Benjamin took an official visit to Michigan the weekend of May 31 and was also in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit just over a month before that. He saw the Ducks for his final OV on June 13 and before that was at Texas for an official with the Longhorns.

The Westlake Village (Calif.) product does not yet have a commitment date set in stone.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

BREAKING: Michigan football lands 4-star CB, 19th commitment in 2026 class

Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito soars up rankings, a top recruiter in college football

Top Michigan football WR target Travis Johnson dominates at OT7 Playoff event

Social media can't contain excitement after 5-star Carter Meadows commits to Michigan football

The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Recruiting