Michigan football makes top group for 6-foot-5 elite WR out of Florida
Michigan football has been known to have more gadget type receivers in the past, but with Sherrone Moore now in charge and the Wolverines having a hard time throwing the football last year, it was time for a change on how Michigan recruits the position. The Wolverines went out and signed three 2025 receivers who are all over 6-foot tall and Michigan even went out and landed a couple of playmakers from the transfer portal, including 6-5 Donaven McCulley.
The Wolverines are hoping to land some taller playmakers in the '26 cycle. Michigan already has four-star Jaylen Pile committed who stands at 6-foot. The Wolverines have recently made the top-12 for another big-time target. Calvin Russell III has put Michigan in his top group and the Wolverines will have to fend off Miami, North Carolina, Auburn, Syracuse, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and USC.
Russell III stands at 6-5 and hails out of Miami (FL) Northwestern. According to the Composite, the four-star receiver is the 33rd-best prospect in the cycle and the No. 4 overall wide receiver. Being out of Miami, the 'Canes could have the inside track of getting the coveted receiver, but the Wolverines are working hard to gain more traction here.
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on Russell:
"Gifted athlete with a 6-foot-5 frame that has a chance to be special on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays with his tools. Spent his freshman and sophomore seasons deployed primarily as a run-first quarterback out of necessity, but projects as a perimeter weapon at the next level with his size and fluidity. Offers a large catch radius not only with his long limbs, but also his superb body control, which likely stems from his decorated basketball background (reports multiple hoops offers including one from Illinois.) Ability to make back-shoulder grabs is certainly noteworthy, but shouldn’t be categorized as just a red zone target as he has proven to be a dynamic runner that can pick up huge chunks of yardage on scrambles with his exciting cuts and long speed. Must keep evolving as a route runner and learn all the little nuances that come with being a go-to wide receiver, but should be viewed as one of the top overall offensive talents heading into his junior season."
