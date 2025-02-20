Recruiting: Michigan Football makes cut for top-10 2026 RB
Back in August, Michigan football made the first initial cut for a top-10 running back out of California. Then on Thursday, Deshonne Redeaux announced he was trimming that list down to six schools, and once again, the Wolverines made the cut. The Westlake Village (CA) Oaks Christian running back announced a final six of Michigan, Washington, USC, UCLA, Georgia, and Oregon.
According to the Composite, Redeaux is the 105th-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle and he's the ninth-best running back. In the state of California, he is the 12th-best prospect. The 5-10, 195-pound back isn't predicted to land anywhere quite yet. But according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, USC has the lead to land him.
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford visited Redeaux last month. Alford is keeping a connection with the California kid, but the Wolverines are also in a good position with a couple of other running backs. Five-star Savion Hiter, the nation's No. 1 back, appears to be a Michigan lean and the Wolverines are the team to watch for him. But Michigan is also in a good position with four-star Javian Osborne, a Texas prospect.
The Wolverines have had plenty of good running backs walk the halls. In recent memory, Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings all helped Michigan win some big games and the Wolverines should continue to recruit the position well.
