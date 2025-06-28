Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football surges in latest On3 recruiting rankings

The Michigan Wolverines are surging in the latest recruiting rankings thanks to a very productive month of June.

Chris Breiler

Imagn
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines continue their rise in the 2026 recruiting rankings after a strong month of June. As of this writing, the Wolverines have 17 commitments in the class. That class now ranks No. 11 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big 10 conference, according to On3's latest rankings.

Michigan has hauled in 10 of its 17 commitments in June, headlined by guys like Titan Davis (4-star DL), Malakai Lee (4-star OT), McHale Blade (4-star EDGE), and Zion Robinson (4-star WR).

With several top prospects still on the board for Michigan, head coach Sherrone Moore is trending toward back-to-back top 10 classes in the nation. Last year, it was five-star QB Bryce Underwood who headlined Michigan's No. 6 class in the nation. But in addition to Underwood, Moore also landed guys like 5-star OT Andrew Babalola, 4-star CB Sharmai Earls, and 4-star WR Andrew Marsh.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan Football
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although landing a guy like Underwood is hard to top, there's a chance that Moore's 2026 class could finish even higher. On Saturday, the Wolverines received a prediction to land 5-star EDGE Carter Meadows, one of the top prospects in the country. The Wolverines are also squarely in the mix for the No. 1 running back in the country, Savion Hiter. With so many top prospects still on the board, this could end up being a historic class for Moore and the Michigan Wolverines.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records

Incoming Michigan transfer says the goal is a National Championship

Michigan's 4-star QB commit rated among the best in the country

Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting