Michigan Football surges in latest On3 recruiting rankings
The Michigan Wolverines continue their rise in the 2026 recruiting rankings after a strong month of June. As of this writing, the Wolverines have 17 commitments in the class. That class now ranks No. 11 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big 10 conference, according to On3's latest rankings.
Michigan has hauled in 10 of its 17 commitments in June, headlined by guys like Titan Davis (4-star DL), Malakai Lee (4-star OT), McHale Blade (4-star EDGE), and Zion Robinson (4-star WR).
With several top prospects still on the board for Michigan, head coach Sherrone Moore is trending toward back-to-back top 10 classes in the nation. Last year, it was five-star QB Bryce Underwood who headlined Michigan's No. 6 class in the nation. But in addition to Underwood, Moore also landed guys like 5-star OT Andrew Babalola, 4-star CB Sharmai Earls, and 4-star WR Andrew Marsh.
Although landing a guy like Underwood is hard to top, there's a chance that Moore's 2026 class could finish even higher. On Saturday, the Wolverines received a prediction to land 5-star EDGE Carter Meadows, one of the top prospects in the country. The Wolverines are also squarely in the mix for the No. 1 running back in the country, Savion Hiter. With so many top prospects still on the board, this could end up being a historic class for Moore and the Michigan Wolverines.
