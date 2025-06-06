Wolverine Digest

Recruiting: Michigan football named in top 5 for elite 2026 LB who takes a visit to Ann Arbor this weekend

Could Michigan do enough to really move the needle?

Michigan football has had a rich history at the LB position in recent years. Entering 2025, the Wolverines are likely to have one of the top LB duos in the country with Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham back for another season. With the history Michigan has had, it's not hard to believe top players at the position are taking a hard look at Ann Arbor to play collegiately.

One player who is taking a hard look at Michigan is four-star LB Calvin Thomas. The Cypress (TX) LB named a top five that consists of Michigan, SMU, North Carolina, Nebraska, and in-state Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound LB is set to head to Michigan this weekend for an official visit. Thomas is considered the 255th-best player in the 2026 class, and the No. 18 LB, per the composite. In 2024, during his junior year of high school, he tallied 69 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and seven sacks for Cy Ranch.

While there are no Crystal Ball predictions in on where Thomas might go, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, SMU currently holds the lead for the coveted LB with a 37.8% chance. However, Michigan is right behind SMU with a 33.1% chance.

Michigan currently has seven commitments in the class, but the Wolverines are starting to make moves on several top players in the 2026 class, and with official visits underway, Michigan could land some more players soon.

