Michigan Football makes final group for No. 1 player from Hawaii
Michigan football compiled the sixth-best class in the 2025 cycle after landing three five-star recruits. The Wolverines signed the top-rated player in the country with quarterback Bryce Underwood coming into the fray. After Michigan landed five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood on National Signing Day, the Wolverines '25 class concluded.
Now all eyes shift to the 2026 cycle -- and beyond. Michigan currently has just two commitments in the '26 class: four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines have been hitting the road as of late and Sherrone Moore and Co. have been visiting some big-time recruits in the '26 class. One of those visits recently went to four-star offensive lineman, Malaki Lee.
Lee, the No. 145 ranked recruit per the Composite, cut his list to six schools. Michigan will battle it out with USC, BYU, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas in hopes of landing the top-ranked player out of Hawaii.
Michigan is the team to beat for Lee it would appear. There is one Crystal Ball prediction in for the Wolverines to land Lee. The maize and blue also lead for Lee per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Michigan has a 40.4% chance of landing the top-ranked player from Hawaii.
Michigan has had great success on the recruiting trail with offensive lineman. Under Sherrone Moore's guidance, the Wolverines won back-to-back Joe Moore Award's for having the nation's top line. Moore landed some talented lineman in 2024 with Andrew Sprague, Blake Frazier, Ben Roebuck, Luke Hamilton, and Jake Guarnera. Then he made more of a wave with Andrew Babalola, Ty Haywood, Kaden Strayhorn, and Avery Gach.
With Moore at the helm, Michigan should continue to recruit at elite pace.
