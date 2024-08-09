Michigan football trending to land major four-star defender this weekend
2025 four-star defensive back Jayden Sanders is set to make his commitment on Saturday. Sanders is down to three schools and Michigan is battling with Baylor and Oklahoma State to land the elite cornerback. While the Wolverines are still fighting to land Sanders, it does appear that Michigan is in the lead to land him.
On3's Vice President Steve Wiltfong has placed an expert prediction for Sanders to land at Michigan. There are three other expert predictions going the Wolverines way over on On3 while there are zero Crystal Ball predictions placed on Sanders over at 247Sports.
Michigan has a 97.1% chance of landing Sanders, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Sanders, a Kilgore (TX) product, is ranked as the 318th-best prospect and the 30th-ranked cornerback in the 2025 cycle, according to the 247Sports' Composite. He is a 6-foot-2 cornerback. Michigan currently has two other defensive backs committed in its '25 class, and if Sanders would commit, it would make three solid verbal pledges.
Here is a scouting report on Sanders from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:
Unverified size, but looks tall and wiry on the hoof. Instinctive three-phase playmaker with a strong football pedigree as the son of a former all-conference corner who played on some great TCU late 2000s teams. Three-sport athlete with experience in basketball and track and field that shows in functional athleticism on the gridiron. Elevates in the open floor with above-the-rim finishing ability. Productive in all three phases, including two special teams TDs as a junior. Field-stretching vertical shot threat at receiver. Big-framed corner on D with potential to fit a framey boundary corner role quite well, though skill set and instincts also could fit over the top at safety. Not necessarily a top-end burner but plenty fast with unorthodox gait, but does not get caught from behind. Bona fide Power Four prospect in the secondary. Owns the developmental potential to become a difference maker in college with NFL Draft upside.
