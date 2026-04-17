Michigan Has Chance to Win Over 2028 5-Star QB During Spring Game Weekend

Michigan is set to have its annual spring game on Saturday, and like normal, there are going to be some big-time players on campus for recruiting visits. Four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington, defensive end Jayce Brewer, and safety Peyton Higginson are just a few names that are expected to be on campus on Saturday.

On Friday, 2028 five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II announced he would also be in attendance for the spring game, which is big news for the new coaching staff.

The Detriot (MI) Cass Tech prospect has been on Michigan's campus several times, but with the new staff fully in Ann Arbor it's important for the Wolverines to maintain their standing with the star quarterback. The 6'3" quarterback is a Composite five-star recruit. He is ranked as the No. 31 player in the 2028 class and the No. 4 quarterback.

Tabron has recently visited schools like Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky, and Oregon. According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan has the lead in his recruitment with a 47.9% chance, but that could be misleading with how much the previous staff was recruiting Tabron.

Tabron was a 2024 MaxPrep Freshman All-American after he took over the starting duties. This past season, he threw for 2,819 yards and 35 touchdowns during a 13-1 season.

Don't let him leave the state of Michigan

Tabron could follow Bryce Underwood's path to Michigan — without the commitment to another school. The Wolverines made a full-court press to land Underwood during Sherrone Moore's first season as the head coach at Michigan. After Underwood felt underrecruited by Jim Harbaugh, Moore made Underwood a big-time priority.

He ended up committing to Michigan and spurning LSU. But this time around, Michigan needs to make Tabron feel like a priority from the get. He is clearly one of the top prospects in the nation and he is right in the Wolverines' backyard.

Kyle Whittingham has shown he's not afraid to go after the big fish. One of his first moves as the Wolverines' new head coach was to go flip four-star Kamden Lopati from Illinois, and Lopati is Michigan's featured quarterback commit in the 2027 class. Three-star Thaddeus Thatcher is also predicted to land with Michigan, but that won't hinder Tabron's recruitment.

This weekend could be a signal of what's to come. Michigan will have plenty of prospects on campus and the Wolverines are going to have to show they are going to throw the football more in order to land top quarterback prospects and playmakers to go along with Tabron.