Rivals ranks Michigan 5-star commit as No. 5 prospect in the nation
The Michigan Wolverines secured a major victory on the recruiting trail last month when five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows announced his commitment. The Washington D.C. native is one of the premier prospects in the 2026 class, measuring in at 6-6.5, 225 pounds.
On Monday, Rivals released its initial 2026 Rivals300 rankings and Meadows saw his stock rise, coming in as the No. 5 overall prospect in the nation. His scouting report tells you everything you need to know, as Meadows is described as a game-changing defender with elite upside. In fact, Meadows is already being projected as a future early-round NFL Draft pick who will make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.
Meadows is now the highest-rated commit in Michigan's 2026 class, which ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten, according to Rivals. With high-profile targets like No. 1 running back Savion Hiter still in play, head coach Sherrone Moore has a strong chance to secure back-to-back Top 10 classes in Ann Arbor, highlighting just how effective he is on the trail.
