REPORT: Michigan Football to receive official visit from nation's No. 1 running back
After signing the nation's No. 6 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle, Michigan has announced itself as a new power on the trail under head coach Sherrone Moore.
The Wolverines look to continue that with the 2026 class, targeting several of the top prospects at their position, including four-star Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, the No. 1 running back in the cycle.
According to a report from On3's E.J. Holland, Michigan is set to host Hiter on an official visit this summer, as the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder looks to continue to narrow his list of suitors. Hiter has previously named a Top 5 of Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State, declaring the Wolverines as the current leader in his recruitment.
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Hiter is considered the No. 21 overall prospect and No. 1 player from the state of Virginia in the 2026 class. As things currently stand, Georgia appears to be the biggest threat to Michigan, though the other three members of Hiter's Top 5 are not far behind. North Carolina, after hiring Bill Belichick as head coach, has also thrown its hat in the ring in his recruitment.
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford is the Wolverines' primary recruiter fir Hiter, but this is an 'all hands on deck' type of recruitment for the Maize and Blue. Moore,Sean new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, general manager Sean Magee and Alford each stopped by to visit Hiter earlier this winter, and made it abundantly clear how coveted he was.
It won't be easy for the Wolverines to land Hiter in this cycle, but they're in an excellent spot as of late-winter.
