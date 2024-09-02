Recruiting: No. 1 player from New York has Michigan football in Top 10
College football season has finally arrived, but efforts on the recruiting trail never cease.
Over the weekend, Michigan football landed on the Top 10 list for the No. 1 player from the state of New York in the 2026 recruiting class, three-star Rochester (N.Y.) James Monroe wide receiver Messiah Hampton. The 6-foot, 170-pounder also listed Ohio State, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College and Toledo among his final group.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Hampton is considered the No. 547 overall player and No. 89 wide receiver in the 2026 class. The New York native has garnered 15 scholarship offers from FBS programs during his recruitment.
Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has been hard at work seeking future pass-catching talent on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines have commitments from four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh and four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw wide out Jacob Washington in the 2025 recruiting class, and are in the hunt for others in next year's cycle.
