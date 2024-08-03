Recruiting: Michigan's top wide receiver target sets commitment date
Michigan football got hot on the recruiting trail during the fruitful month of June and into early July, but momentum has slowed as the 2024 season approaches.
As the Wolverines prepare for the upcoming season in fall camp, the program’s recruiting department also prepares for the next wave of commitments that should come this fall. One of the biggest remaining targets on Michigan’s board is four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who recently set a commitment date for Aug. 28.
The Wolverines hold two crystal ball predictions to land Marsh on 247Sports, while On3’s prediction machine gives U-M an 89.2% chance of landing the talented pass-catcher from the Lone-Star State. Marsh has narrowed his focus to five schools, with Michigan battling Texas, USC, Oklahoma and Washington for his commitment.
At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Marsh is considered the No. 58 overall prospect, No. 8 wide receiver and No. 13 player from the state of Texas in the 2025 class, according to 247’s Composite rankings. He holds a whopping 34 scholarship offers from FBS programs, with just about every major program throwing their hat in the ring at sometime during his recruitment.
Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has done an excellent job in the battle for Marsh, and may have the Wolverines on the verge of landing their fifth Top 100 prospect of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Bellamy already has a pair of wide receivers committed in the class with four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw standout Jacob Washington and three-star Destrehan (La.) wide out Phillip Wright previously giving their verbal pledges to the Wolverines.
As the month of August begins, Michigan has the No. 13 class nationally in the 2025 cycle, and the No. 3 class in the Big Ten. The Wolverines average player rating of 91.63 is the ninth-best mark in the country and third-best mark in the conference.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 94 nationally, No. 4 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 24 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 252 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 262 nationally, No. 36 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 320 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 44 in state of Florida
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 328 nationally, No. 25 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 420 nationally, No. 46 Defensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Three-star WR Phillip Wright; Destrehan High School; Destrehan, La.; No. 428 nationally, No. 67 Wide Receiver, No. 12 in state of Louisiana
- Three-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 451 nationally, No. 23 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 452 nationally, No. 26 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 61 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 649 nationally, No. 69 Linebacker, No. 71 in state of Georgia
